CCA falls to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-46 in 3A semifinal

The Clear Creek-Amana Clippers fell to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors 55-46 in the 3A semifinal round on Thursday evening. The Warriors outscored the Clippers 18-9 in the fourth quarter to advance to the 3A championship game. With the loss, CCA falls to 20-6 and will face off with Ballard in the third place game on Friday at 10:20 a.m.

Christian Withrow led the Clippers with 17 points while Tyler Schrepfer added 13. The Warriors were led by Daniel Wright who netted 13 points and 10 rebounds.