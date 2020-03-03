CCA ends historic season with quarterfinal loss to North Scott

The Clear Creek-Amana Clippers fell to the North Scott Lancers 63-43 on Tuesday afternoon in the 4A semifinal round to finish their historic season with a 19-5 record. It was the first time the Clippers had participated in the state tournament.

“We’ve come a long way this year, its really proves like all the hard work that everyone's putting in and I hope that it continues after this." said senior Karsyn Stratton after the game. "I’m just really proud of the girls and its always fun to be here. It sucks that we ended this way and that I’m going home now but I couldn’t be happier to be a Clipper for four years, the best four years of my life.”

The Lancers came out aggressive and took at 25-9 lead over CCA after the first quarter. North Scott would outscore the Clippers in the second and third quarters before the Clippers won the fourth 14-10.

North Scott was led by UNI-commit Grace Boffeli, who netted a game-high 28 points and added nine rebounds.

Meagan Harvey led the way for CCA with 14 points while Stratton finished with eight.

North Scott will face off with Center Point-Urbana in the semifinal round on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.