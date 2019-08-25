Twins outfielder Byron Buxton goes 1-for-2 in first rehab game with the Kernels

It was just like old times.

Byron Buxton displayed the talent that Kernels fans saw back in 2013 as he returned to Cedar Rapids for a rehab assignment.

Buxton has been on the injured list since August 3 after suffering a shoulder subluxation (partial separation).

He was the designated hitter in Sunday's game versus Peoria. In his first at-bat, he laced a double to right field. Normally, it would've been a single for every other player, but with Buxton's speed, it's a different story. He then drew a walk in the fourth inning and later scored on a two-run home run from Matt Wallner. Buxton then struck out in his third and final at-bat.

"Obviously I was here for a little bit, so it's good to see," Buxton said before Saturday's game. "I'm just trying to get back to the big leagues. That's my ultimate goal."

Buxton will hit and play in the outfield on Monday as the Kernels face Peoria at 6:35 p.m.