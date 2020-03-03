Buzzer-beaters stun Waterloo West & Dubuque Senior

The North Scott Lancers stunned the Waterloo West WaHawks on Tuesday night with a buzzer-beating three from Ty Anderson to win the game 41-40. Waterloo West finishes the season with a 20-3 record while North Scott advances to the 4A state tournament.

Dubuque Senior was also stunned by a buzzer-beater at the hands of Davenport North's Jayden Houston. Senior closes out the year with a 19-4 record following the 50-48 loss while Davenport North advances to the 4A state tournament with a record of 16-8.