Iowa's Nelson and Hooker taken in the 4th round of NFL Draft

Some mock drafts had Iowa's Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker going higher in the draft, but they still managed to find homes in the fourth round.

Anthony Nelson was the first Hawkeye to go off the board when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the 107th overall pick. He decided to forego his senior season at Iowa after finishing second in the Big Ten with 9.5 sacks last season.

Then just nine picks later, Amnai Hooker was taken with the 116th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. He was named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year after recording 65 tackles and four interceptions.

"It was an awesome experience," said Hooker. "Over the phone, they said that they really like me a lot. I'm their guy."