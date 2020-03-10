Browns release former Hawkeye LB Christian Kirksey after 6 seasons

The Cleveland Browns released veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey after six seasons.

One of the team's leaders, Kirksey was cut after the team couldn't re-work his contract. The Browns will have more salary-cap space in preparation for the start of NFL free agency next week.

Kirksey made 54 starts with Cleveland and appeared in 73 games. But the 27-year-old has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons. He sustained a chest injury last year and played in two games.

The move with Kirksey is surprising because the team is not expected to re-sign linebacker Joe Schobert.