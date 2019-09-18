Brian Ferentz pleased with progress of tight ends

Iowa has been known as Tight End U for quite some time. It was certainly noticed last season with T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, who ended up being first round draft picks in the NFL.

This year, it's a different story.

Through three games, Nate Wieting and Shaun Beyer have just five catches combined, whereas Fant and Hockenson had 88 combined catches during the 2018 season.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said in a press conference on Wednesday that he's impressed with the group's progress and they're doing things beyond the stat sheet.

"Right now, our tight ends are growing into a role where they can get some more touches," Ferentz said. "But the reality is, we have some very capable receivers; we're trying to get the ball into their hands. But with the things we've asked them to do, I feel like they've done a pretty good job."

Iowa has a bye week this weekend.