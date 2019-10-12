Breece Hall records hat trick in Iowa State win at West Virginia

Breece Hall burned his redshirt playing in today's game against West Virginia, but it looks like fans and coaches are okay with it.

The freshman ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns to help Iowa State win on the road against West Virginia, 38-14.

West Virginia scored first in the first quarter on a pick-six from Tykee Smith. The Cyclones settled down in the second when Hall scored his first rushing touchdown, then Brock Purdy also added a rushing touchdown to give the Cyclones a 14-7 lead. West Virginia tied it up with 28 seconds left on a T.J. Simmons nine-yard touchdon catch.

In the second half, it was all Hall and the Cyclones.

Hall becomes the fourth Iowa State player to rush for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns in a game.