The man is known for his deep voice and opening line, “and now it is time for basketball” is on a victory lap at the boys' state basketball tournament in Des Moines.

Don Uker (KCRG)

Don Uker, 85, of Denison, says the voice is fine but the body is unwilling.

Uker has been the PA announcer at the Boys' Tourney for 40 years but this is his last year in that role.

John Campbell caught up with Uker during his final week behind the mic.