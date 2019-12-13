Jordan Bohannon raising money for Univ. of Iowa Children's Hospital from shoes

On Friday afternoon, Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon announced on Twitter he'd be making an announcement. Some were wondering if he was going to announce his decision to either keep playing this season or redshirt.

It was neither.

Instead, Bohannon announced that the shoes he wore in Thursday's game against Iowa State will be raffled off and will donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Bohannon wrote a message on the shoes after the game, 'To ISU: Thanks for the memz.' He also added a smiley face and signed his name.

Fans can buy raffle tickets from a Venmo account: @JbolSUMemzShoes.