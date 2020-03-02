Bohannon announces winner of signed shoes in charity raffle benefiting children's hospital

A pair of shoes that were left on the court following a big Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball win at Iowa State in December now has a new owner, following the announcement of the results of a charity raffle on Monday.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon's shoes sit on the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 84-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Jordan Bohannon, senior guard for the Hawkeyes, announced that 8-year-old Sid Hesse, of Tipton, was the winner of the shoes that he removed, signed with "To ISU: Thanks for memz," and left at the free-throw line in his last game of the season before having hip surgery.

Bohannon said Hesse raised $110 from a garage sale and used the money to buy 11 raffle tickets at $10 apiece.

The fundraiser brought in $26,469 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.