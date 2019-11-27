Bluder notches 400th Iowa coaching victory as Hawks top Cincinnatti

The coach for the University of Iowa women's basketball team hit a milestone on Wednesday, as the Hawkeyes beat the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

Iowa's 69-61 victory gave head coach Lisa Bluder her 400th career win as the coach of the Hawkeyes. Bluder is in her 20th year as head coach at the school and has the most wins as coach of any in the program's history.

The Hawkeyes led the Bearcats at halftime by a margin of 25-23, and built that lead in the fourth quarter on 69.2 percent shooting in the final frame, including 6 of 9 made three-pointers.

Three players for Iowa scored in double-figures, with sophomore center/forward Monika Czinano leading with 16 points.

Bluder was greeted by her players in the locker room with raucous cheering, with players holding up cards to spell out "400 WINS!"

Today's win over Cincinnati marked Coach Bluder's 400th career victory at Iowa, the locker room celebrated accordingly!#FightForIowa #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/DWJkNMb1G3 — Iowa Women's BBall (@IowaWBB) November 27, 2019

Bluder is in her 35th overall season as head coach, with a career record of 755-360. She is one of only 10 Division I head coaches who have won more than 700 games in their career.