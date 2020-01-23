Bluder notches 200th Big Ten win, #19 Iowa tops Ohio State 77-68

Kathleen Doyle scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 19 Iowa defeat Ohio State 77-68. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 200th Big Ten win while the Hawkeyes won their seventh straight game and 31st consecutive at home. They are tied atop the Big Ten with No. 22 Northwestern. Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points with 16 rebounds for the Buckeyes.