Bills select A.J. Epenesa in 2nd round, Ojemudia goes to Denver in 3rd round

After Tristan Wirfs was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 13th overall pick on Thursday, two more Iowa Hawkeyes were selected on the second night of the NFL Draft.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 19-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills with the 54th overall pick. Epenesa had 22 combined sacks for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Then just 23 picks later, cornerback Michael Ojemudia was selected by the Denver Broncos. He started 12 games last season finishing with 41 tackles and three interceptions. He joins former Hawkeye Noah Fant, who was taken in the first round last year by the Broncos.

The NFL Draft continues on Saturday with Rounds 4-7. Quarterback Nate Stanley and safety Geno Stone could be selected.