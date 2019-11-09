Iowa's rally falls short in 24-22 loss to Wisconsin

A fourth quarter rally came up short for the Iowa Hawkeyes who fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 24-22 on Saturday. Following the loss, Iowa drops to a 6-3 overall record, 3-3 in the BIG10.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor torched the Hawkeye defense, rushing for 250 yards on 31 carries.

Iowa started off the scoring with a Keith Duncan field goal, but Wisconsin responded with a Danny Davis 17 yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Duncan then knocked in his second field goal of the game from 40 yards out to make it a 7-6 ballgame.

With 14 seconds left in the first half, Wisconsin posted their second touchdown as quarterback Jack Coan connected to Davis for a four yard touchdown pass. The Badgers struck again in the third quarter with a 27 yard touchdown pass from Coan to Quintez Cephus.

With their backs against the wall, Iowa rallied as Nate Stanley threw a touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini from three yards out. After trading field goals, Stanley then threw a 75 yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Tracy to bring Iowa within two.

On the two-point attempt, Stanley tried to run up the middle but was stopped on the one yard line and Wisconsin kept their 24-22 lead.

Iowa will hope to rebound against Minnesota (9-0) next Saturday.