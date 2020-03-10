Big fourth quarter lifts Ballard past CPU

The Ballard Bombers outscored the CPU Stormin' Pointers 19-6 in the fourth quarter to propel them to a 54-48 victory in the 3A quarterfinal round. With the loss, CPU ends their season with a record of 18-7.

Kole Tupa (CPU), led the way with a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb Andrews added 16 points for the Stormin' Pointers.

Ballard was led by Connor Drew and Kade Reinertson who both scored 13 points.

Ballard advances to the 3A semifinal round and will take on top-seeded Norwalk on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.