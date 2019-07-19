Big Ten West could be decided between Iowa and Nebraska

If there's one thing the pundits agree on with the preseason polls, it's the race for the Big Ten West is wide open.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten writers picked Nebraska to win the division, but Iowa also received 14 first-place votes. The race could be decided in the Heroes Game.

The Hawkeyes have won the last four meetings and have outscored the Huskers, 155-72.

"It's going to be one of the key games on our schedule ever year," said Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during Big Ten media days in Chicago. "At the end of the day, I hope it continues to be two really good teams that do things the right way and have some good competition."