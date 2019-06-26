Benton Community holds homecoming for former ace pitcher Amber Fiser

Amber Fiser has grown into an All-American pitcher after completing her junior season at the University of Minnesota. She also helped lead the Gophers to their first ever appearance in the Women's College World Series.

On Wednesday, she went back to where it all started returning to her hometown in Van Horne. She signed autographs and threw out the first pitch as Benton faced West Delaware in a doubleheader.

"As long as you work hard and keep the desire, you'll get to where you want," Fiser said when asked about what advice she would give young players who want to be pitchers.