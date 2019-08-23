Belle Plaine runs past Lynnville-Sully in season opener

Belle Plaine won its season opener versus Lynnville-Sully in a Week Zero matchup, 44-6.

The game was scoreless through one quarter, but Belle Plaine struck first in the second quarter on a 47-yard touchdown run from Trevin Straight. Lynnville-Sully later responded with a 37-yard touchdown catch from Kinnick McFarland on 4th and 18. Then, the Plainsmen regained the lead on a 9-yard run from Luke DeMeulenaere and they never looked back.

Belle Plaine ran for 406 yards, including 246 from Trevin Straight.