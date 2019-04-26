Being legally blind doesn't slow down Solon's Erin Kerkhoff

Erin Kerkhoff is one of the top long sprinters in the state and helped Solon finish fourth in the sprint medley relay at the Drake Relays on Friday.

She's also legally blind. The cause is from optic-nerve degeneration.

Her vision is 20/400. In other words, she needs to be 20 times closer to an object to see it as well as someone with 20/20 vision.

"I've always loved track and I didn't want anything to stop it," she said. "So I just do what I can with the situation that I have."