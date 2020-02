Marion entered the week ranked No. 1 in Class 3A for the first time in school history. On Tuesday, the Indians lost to No. 7 Beckman, at home, 50-47.

Beckman improves its record to 15-3 overall, while Marion falls to 15-2.

The Trailblazers face Mount Vernon for the second time this season on Friday. Marion travels to Central DeWitt, hoping to sweep the regular season series.