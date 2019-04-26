Bears take Iowa State's David Montgomery in the third round

Iowa State hadn't had a player drafted in the NFL since Jeremiah George in 2014. That drought ended on Friday when the Chicago Bears selected running back David Montgomery in the third round with the 73rd overall pick.

Montgomery, a two-time All-American, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in the last two seasons. He's just the eighth player in school history to do that. He also finished sixth on the all-time rushing list with 2,925 yards.

He's the first Iowa State running back to be drafted since Troy Davis in 1997.