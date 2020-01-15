Baylor creates tough shooting night for Iowa State

Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) is fouled by Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Wed 9:28 PM, Jan 15, 2020

WACO, Texas (KCRG) - Iowa State was hoping it had turned a corner after Saturday's win against Oklahoma, but then suffered a tough loss at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday, 68-55, which is a season-low for the Cyclones.

No player finished in double figures for Iowa State. Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon each had a team-high nine points. Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was held to just six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Four of Baylor's starters finished in double figures. Jared Butler had a team-high 19 points.

Iowa State continues its road trip in Texas with a stop at Texas Tech on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

 