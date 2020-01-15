Baylor creates tough shooting night for Iowa State

Iowa State was hoping it had turned a corner after Saturday's win against Oklahoma, but then suffered a tough loss at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday, 68-55, which is a season-low for the Cyclones.

No player finished in double figures for Iowa State. Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon each had a team-high nine points. Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was held to just six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Four of Baylor's starters finished in double figures. Jared Butler had a team-high 19 points.

Iowa State continues its road trip in Texas with a stop at Texas Tech on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.