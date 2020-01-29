Iowa State hangs tough, but No. 1 Baylor pulls away in the second half

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) tries to steal the ball from Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Baylor won 67-53. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Updated: Wed 11:57 PM, Jan 29, 2020

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State's season continues to go in a downward spiral.

The Cyclones fought hard in the first half against Baylor, trailing just 33-26 at halftime, but couldn't finish. The Bears sweep the regular season series after winning, 67-53.

Baylor dominated once again inside with 44 points in the paint and outrebounded the Cyclones 39-28, including 14 offensive rebounds. Rasir Bolton (19 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (17 points) were the only players to finish in double figures for the Cyclones.

Iowa State falls to 9-11 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12. Up next is a trip to Texas on Saturday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

 