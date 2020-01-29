Iowa State hangs tough, but No. 1 Baylor pulls away in the second half

Iowa State's season continues to go in a downward spiral.

The Cyclones fought hard in the first half against Baylor, trailing just 33-26 at halftime, but couldn't finish. The Bears sweep the regular season series after winning, 67-53.

Baylor dominated once again inside with 44 points in the paint and outrebounded the Cyclones 39-28, including 14 offensive rebounds. Rasir Bolton (19 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (17 points) were the only players to finish in double figures for the Cyclones.

Iowa State falls to 9-11 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12. Up next is a trip to Texas on Saturday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.