Barnes, NBA player and former Ames standout, to donate $195,000 to hometown high school

A basketball star and his wife, originally from central Iowa, will be donating tens of thousands of dollars to his hometown school district to enhance its gym.

Television station KCCI reported on Tuesday that Harrison Barnes and his wife, Brittany, would be donating $195,000 to help renovate the gym in Ames' new high school. The upgrades will include a video board, new scoreboard, floor-mounted NBA baskets, lighting system enhancements, and more bleachers for students.

Barnes said that the district was key to helping him achieve his dreams of becoming a professional basketball player and hoped to help keep it a place where students could flourish.

Barnes currently plays forward for the Sacramento Kings. He was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh pick in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft, winning a championship with the team in 2015.

