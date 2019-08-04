Back-to-back birdies give Ryan Schrimper first career Cedar Rapids City Am championship

Ryan Schrimper claimed his first Cedar Rapids City Am championship after finishing 11-under-par for the tournament.

After 15 holes, there was a three-way tie for first place between Schrimper, Ryan Schlueter and Justin Pansegrau at nine-under. Schrimper and Schluter birdied the next hole, moving to 10-under-par. Schrimper followed that up with a 25-foot birdie on the next hole.

Last year, he came back as an amateur after spending some time on tour as a pro.

"I've always been close," said Schrimper. "I've always been in the lead or tied for the lead going into the last round. I'm just glad to be back and finish one off."