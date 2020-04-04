Augustana College in the Quad Cities to offer women's wrestling

According to their official athletic website, Augustana College will add women's wrestling to their varsity lineup for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to television station KWQC, it was announced by athletic director Mike Zapolski earlier this week. The inclusion of women's wrestling will give Augustana 26 total sports, 13 for men and 13 for women.

Taking over the program will be Tony Willaert, who is now entering his third season as the men's head wrestling coach.

"Women's wrestling has grown like crazy," Willaert said. "Since I've been down here they've been talking about it and I've been in support of it. It's going to help us as a college and gonna help the men's program as well."

According to there website, Augustana will become the 37th new NCAA affiliated women's wrestling program in the nation.

