Athletic departments prepare to face budget woes

With no NCAA Tournament revenue and the spring seasons being cancelled, there's a lot of unusual circumstances in college sports. Pretty soon, athletic departments will have to make some difficult decisions in their budgets.

Iowa State has already taken certain steps.

On Wednesday, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced a plan to help offset a $5-million shortfall. It includes cutting staff pay for coaches and administrators by 10 percent and coaches forfeiting all bonuses for next year.

"It wasn't really calling them together and surprising them with anything," Pollard said. "They were all talking about what can we do. I will tell you this, some of our coaches have said, 'I want to do more.'"

For a school like Northern Iowa, money from the NCAA men's basketball tournament can go a long ways, but with no revenue from the tournament, it's not just the university that suffers, so does everyone in the Missouri Valley Conference.

"Bradley being in the position to get the automatic qualifier was going to bring in some level of revenue and if we were in a position to get an at-large, then that increases," said Northern Iowa athletic director David Harris.