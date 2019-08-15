Student-athletes still not allowed to participate in sports gambling

On Thursday, Iowa joined a list of states that legalized sports betting. All casinos in the state, except for one, will allow people to place bets.

However, it's a different story for college athletes. NCAA rules prevent them from placing any wager, whether it's a college or professional game.

Area coaches and athletic directors say the key is educating their student-athletes.

"It's always been an industry," said Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz. "It's always been something we've got to be cognizant of, I think, and educate our players on. So I really don't think the approach changes."