Athlete of the Week: Slater Griebat

Athlete: Slater Griebat

School: Tipton

Year: Senior

Tipton Senior Slater Griebat has spent the last four year as the manager for the Tiger football team. He is loved by his classmates and you could say he is the big man on campus. When Griebat is not working for the Tipton football and putting a smile on his classmates face, he is at Cedar Lanes showing off his bowling skills. Griebat has won two special-olympic gold medals and bowled a turkey at the state championships on his way to a 166 game.

