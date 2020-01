Athlete: Mallory McDermott

School: Prairie

Year: Senior

Prairie Senior Mallory McDermott broke the school record with eight three-pointers in a game against Iowa City West earlier this season when she scored 38 points. She had five triples in a win over Cedar Falls and had 35 points. McDermott is averaging 25 points a game for the 12-0 Hawks while hitting almost 51% from behind the arc.