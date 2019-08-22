Athlete of the Week: Jake Hilmer

The first KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week for the 2019-20 school year is North Linn baseball player Jake Hilmer.

Hilmer completed a stellar career at North Linn on the baseball field and basketball court. It was hard to keep count, but he broke so many records, including two national high school baseball records this season for career hits (282) and runs (287).

"A lot of people play baseball over the years and to sit at the top of that list is something pretty special," Hilmer said.

In his senior season, he led the Lynx to their first ever state title in basketball and then led the baseball team to the championship game.

Hilmer will play basketball and baseball at Upper Iowa this upcoming school year.

