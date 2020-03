Athlete: Grace Flanagan

School: North Linn

Year: Senior

Grace Flanagan has had a decorated basketball career at North Linn. The senior capped it off helping the Lynx win their first ever state title in program history after beating Osage 66-42. Flanagan was named the Class 2A All-Tournament team captain after scoring 27 points in the title game.

Flanagan also helped the softball team win its first ever state title back in July.