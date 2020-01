Athlete: Caleb Gillmore

School: Monticello

Year: Junior

Monticello Junior Caleb Gillmore has been chasing a 300 game since his dad Chris got him started in bowling in grade school. His dad, who passed away when Caleb was 8, rolled a 300 game. Caleb desperately wanted wanted to join his father in the 300 club and did just that in a meet this season against Cascade & Durant.