Athlete: Austin Miller

School: North Linn

Year: Senior

North Linn 6-2 senior Austin Miller is following in his sister Nicole's and brother Ryan's footsteps as being a KCRG TV9 Athlete of the Week. Austin, a late bloomer, has turned into a terrific athlete staring on the football field, the track, and on the basketball court. Miller is averaging over 22 points a game this year and had 35 against Springville earlier this season.