Athlete of the Week: Tate Little

Athlete: Tate Little

School: Anamosa

Year: Junior

Tate Little's life changed in the blink of an eye after being involved in a car accident last September. He had just been moved up the varsity football team earlier in the week.

"It was tough," said Anamosa head coach Lucas Stanton. "It's one of those moments that you're really tested as a coach of young men."

Tate suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma for three months. He then spent three months rehabbing at On With Life in Ankeny.

"I truly believe he will walk someday," said Tate's mom, Joyce.