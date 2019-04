Ollie Ruffalo of Xavier is the first paint ball player to ever win the KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week.

But he's not your average weekend paint ball player. Ruffalo tried out and made the USA U19 national paint ball team. He'll represent the United States in Amsterdam this fall.

"I'm the second youngest person on it," said Ruffalo. "There's a lot of adrenaline going on. You're not really scared, it's super fast pace."