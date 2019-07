Iowa City native and current Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens can add another gold medal to her collection. She and Team USA won the FIBA U19 World Cup in Thailand, beating Australia in the championship, 74-70 in overtime.

Joens saw action in all seven games for the U.S., averaging 10 minutes a game off the bench.

She won a gold medal last year with the U.S. in the FIBA Americas Women's Championship.