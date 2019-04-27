Arizona Cardinals take ISU's Hakeem Butler with first pick in fourth round

The Arizona Cardinals had the first pick in the fourth round to begin the final day of the NFL Draft in Nashville. The Cardinals used that pick to select Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

Butler decided to forego his senior season after putting up incredible numbers. He finished with a school record 1,318 yards and averaged 22 yards a catch, which is also a single-season school record.

The Cardinals have a new head coach, Kliff Kingsbury. He was recently the head coach at Texas Tech, so he's quite familiar with Butler.

"We didn't recruit him out of high school -- a lot of people in the state missed on him," said Kingsbury. "We were all really excited to see him sitting there in Round 4."