Area college baseball players heartbroken over season ending

On Saturday, the baseball cages at Coe College were quiet.

In Mount Vernon, the Cornell baseball team returned from a trip in Florida. The team put away its equipment, but probably for the rest of the season.

All spring activities have been cancelled at Coe. Cornell has halted all activities and is still waiting for an official word from the Midwest Conference. For many coaches, it was tough explaining to their players that the season was already over.

"Today's a normal day because it's a scheduled off day for us," said Cornell baseball head coach Seth Wing. "Tomorrow, we were supposed to have a youth baseball camp. Cancelled. Monday, we were supposed to have practice. Not having it."

"It's difficult for everybody, especially in a spring sport," said Coe Director of Athletics and baseball head coach Steve Cook.

The news was especially hard for the seniors. Instead of having a Senior Day on the final home game, the seniors for Cornell gave their senior speeches to the team while they were in Florida.

"It was hard trying to find feelings for it, loss of words and it was just kind of a tough time," said Cornell senior infielder Cale Jamesson.

The NCAA is working out a proposal to grant eligibility relief for student-athletes in those spring sports.