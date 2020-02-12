Another road loss for Iowa State, Oklahoma dominates second half

It was well known that finishing the season without Tyrese Haliburton would be challenging enough for Iowa State. The Cyclones also continue to struggle on the road after falling to Oklahoma on Wednesday, 90-61.

Iowa State still hasn't won a true road game this season.

The Cyclones kept the first half close. They led just one time at the 10:22 mark, but only trailed 40-36 at halftime.

In the second half, the Cyclones struggled to shoot the ball while Oklahoma shot nearly 58-percent from the field.

Iowa State returns to Ames on Saturday versus Texas. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.