Iowa City West's season ended after falling to Ankeny in the Class 4A quarterfinals, 68-54.

The Trojans were up 21-15 after the first quarter led by senior Even Brauns, who scored 15 of his 27 points . After that, the Hawks held Brauns in check for the rest of the game.

The Trojans, on the other hand, had no answer in stopping Ankeny's Braxton Brayless, who finished with a game-high 41 points.

Iowa City West finishes the season with a 21-3 overall record.