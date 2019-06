For the second straight year, Linn-Mar's season ended on a loss to Ankeny in the quarterfinals of the girls' state soccer tournament after losing 3-0 on Thursday.

After a scoreless first half, Ankeny scored on a goal from Ashley Harrington in the 44th minute, and then put the game out of reach with two more goals in the final 15 minutes.

Linn-Mar is 0-7 all-time at the state tournament.