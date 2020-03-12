Ankeny shoots past Cedar Falls to advance to 4A title game

The Cedar Falls Tigers fell to the Ankeny Hawks 71-57 on Thursday evening in the 4A semifinal round. With the win, Ankeny advances to the 4A championship game and will take on Waukee while the Tigers will face off with Ankeny Centennial in the third place game.

Ankeny jumped out to a huge lead after the first quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27-9. Jordan Kumm led the Hawks with 18 points while teammates Jaxon Smith and Braxton Bayless added 17 & 11 respectively.

Cedar Falls was led by Trey Campbell who netted 16 points while Josh Ollendieck added 11.