Andrew Cabezas frustrates hitters with multiple deliveries

When batters face Kernels pitcher Andrew Cabezas, they're not only guessing what kind pitch he'll throw, but also what his delivery will be. It can be anything from a slow leg lift to a very quick delivery.

Cabezas started experimenting with different deliveries as a junior in college, but has done more at the professional level.

"In pro ball, they (coaches) feel like I'm improving" said Cabezas. "It's just a different aspect of attacking hitters."

There is a formula to his use of the different deliveries, but understandably wants to keep it a secret. Cabezas did say he constantly makes adjustments, whether it's because of the rule book, umpires or hitters.

"Depending on what they do, is what I'm going to do," he said.

Cabezas pitched for the Kernels on Saturday night versus the Quad Cities. He threw a complete game giving up just one hit and striking out seven batters on 93 pitches.