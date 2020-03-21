Amber Fiser unsure about future of college career after season cancelled

Amber Fiser had a decorated career at the University of Minnesota. The former Benton Community star finished fifth in strikeouts and wins, but many will wonder how far the All-American could've climbed in the record books.

The Gophers' season, along with every other school in the country was cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

"It still doesn't feel like the senior season is over," Fiser said. "It's still wrapping around my head."

The NCAA is working out details on granting an extra year of eligibility for those spring athletes. A vote is expected on March 30.

Fiser isn't sure if she'll take the extra year or not. She said before the season was cancelled, her future plans included either turning pro or being a graduate assistant at Minnesota. She also had some job offers.

No matter where she ends up, she hopes to continue to be an inspiration to young athletes everywhere.

"I want to be able to help young athletes follow their dreams and help people realize life's really too short and you have to enjoy every moment of it," she said.

