Amber Fiser records 500th career strikeout, leads Gophers to win over Michigan State

Former Benton Community softball star Amber Fiser entered some elite company on Sunday.

She helped the Minnesota Gophers to a 7-1 victory over Michigan State, but she also recorded her 500th career strikeout. She's just the seventh player in program history to reach that milestone.

She finished the game with 13 strikeouts tying a career-high.

"It's huge to me," said Fiser. "I've been working hard on perfecting my pitches, going at batters and just having confidence in myself this year."