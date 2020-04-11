Amber Fiser and Austin Miller returning for second senior seasons

It's been a roller-coaster ride for thousands of college athletes after the spring sports season was cancelled last month, especially for the seniors. Many wondered if their careers were suddenly over.

On March 30, the NCAA stepped in by granting an extension of eligibility for those spring athletes. However, it was up to the schools whether to seek those waivers for the seniors.

After the NCAA's announcement, two eastern Iowa natives made a decision to come back for a second senior season at their respective colleges. Former Benton Community softball star Amber Fiser will return to Minnesota and former Iowa City West baseball player Austin Miller is coming back to Ole Miss.

"I'm excited to be apart of the team again," said Fiser. "It's home to me now. I don't want to say goodbye yet."

"Right after that, the coaches were texting me asking where my head was at, but yeah, definitely no thought into it," said Miller.

In 2019, Fiser was named a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. She also led the Gophers to their first appearance in the College World Series.

Miller made a program record 32 appearances for Ole Miss on the mound in 2019. The Rebels were off to a 16-1 start this season before it was cancelled.

They're both excited to have an opportunity finish their senior seasons the right way and they're not taking anything for granted.

"Definitely want to go to Omaha and win a College World Series," Miller said.

"Yes, I'm very grateful for the opportunity again, but I have to understand that it's 10 months away," said Fiser. "So I have to find what not only motivates me, but also what motivates my team, working on getting myself better and helping the team out as much as I can to get us ready for next season."