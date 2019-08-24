All smiles at the Miracle Field at Prospect Meadows

Saturday marked the second week that special-needs athletes, paired with their buddies, took the field to play baseball at the Miracle Field at Prospect Meadows.

"Everyone's smiling, everyone's happy." said Jerry Oakland, secretary treasurer of the Miracle League. "Next year we'll need more teams."

There are four Kiwanis clubs in the Cedar Rapids metro area and they all got together to form the non-profit league, which plays on a specially designed field at Prospect Meadows in Marion.

"Everybody is excited and knows this is a safe place for their children to be." Oakland said.

