All-Star lineup to play in celebrity softball game

Many former MLB players are in Cedar Rapids this weekend to participate in a celebrity softball game hosted by Perfect Game.

Some of the players include: Bo Jackson, Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman, Tom 'Flash' Gordon and Dmitri Young. There are also many local celebrities: Tim Dwight, Dedric Ward and Alanna Arrington.

The baseball players will also host a clinic before the game for more than 500 kids.

All of the proceeds from the clinic and the game will go towards the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, which provides scholarships and money to organizations that help underprivileged kids.

"By giving back in a philanthropic way, especially when it comes to kids, there isn't anything better because the kids are tomorrow's future," said former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson.

The clinic will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the game will follow at noon.